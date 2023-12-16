Friends star Matthew Perry died of ketamine overdose, reveals autopsy reports

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 16, 2023 10:47 AM

ir="ltr">Actor Matthew Perry's death was an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine", medical officials in Los Angeles have confirmed.The star was found unresponsive in the pool of his LA home in October, but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive at the time.

Drowning was listed as a contributing factor in his death.He was best known for playing the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends.Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed the autopsy the following day.The actor had taken drugs in the past but had been “reportedly clean for 19 months," according to the report. The coroner said he was reported to have been having ketamine infusion therapy to deal with depression and anxiety, and his last treatment was 1 1/2 weeks before his death. Perry was open about discussing his struggles with addiction dating back to his time on “Friends” in the 1990s."I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote in his 2022 memoir. “I had a secret and no one could know.”

