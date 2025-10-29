Friends Star Matthew Perry’s Sister Says She Still Feels His Presence: “Maybe Ghosts Are Real”

Its been two year, since one of the iconic star Matthew Perry who is known for his role Chandler from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' left world. Many of fans of his are still not able to digest his death. Matthew Perry’s sister Caitlin Morrison recently revealed that she says she continues to feel her brother’s presence in her everyday life. Morrison reflected on her bond with Perry, sharing that she often senses him nearby and even hears his voice responding to her.

In an interview with Variety, Morrison said, “I feel him around a lot and I can hear the things that he would say in response to the things that are going on as if he’s actually here saying them. Maybe he is. I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe ghosts are real.” Lightening the mood with humour - much like her late brother - she added, “We’ll make some pottery together,” referencing the classic film 'Ghost'.

Reflecting on the anniversary of Perry's death, Morrison acknowledged the day's lingering darkness, yet also its allowance for grief. She noted that while the day will always be tinged with sadness, she felt surprisingly okay on his birthday this year. These significant dates, like October 28th, don't necessarily intensify the pain; instead, they provide an outlet to grieve openly.

In keeping with her brother's spirit, Morrison finds solace in humor, remarking, "The defensive mechanism funny answer is he ruined Halloween for me, so thanks. The serious answer is it’s just a day with a little bit of a darkness on it.”