Friendship Day: When Rohitashv Gour’s childhood friend came to his rescue

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is known for his role as Manmohan Tiwari in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', is celebrating Friendship Day with a touch of nostalgia.

The actor revealed a heartwarming story from his childhood, involving a time when he bought a projector but fell short of money. Afraid of getting an earful from his father, it was his friend who came to his rescue.

Reflecting on the bonds forged during his childhood, the actor said: “Back in the day, surprises between friends, especially male friends, were almost unheard of. I recall one of my closest childhood friends, Harpreet Singh Brar, an exceptional painter who often created astonishingly lifelike portraits of people, including me. Our bond was quick to form, as we both were artists from the same town, Kalka.”

Rohitashv mentioned his great fondness for watching movies on projectors.

“One day, I discovered a small projector in a toy shop, priced at ten rupees. It was loaded with various movie reels, making it irresistible. I convinced the shopkeeper to lend it to me, promising to repay him later. However, I couldn't repay the shopkeeper on time, and he threatened to inform my father. This filled me with fear. Harpreet suggested I confide in my mother to avoid potential trouble with my father.”

“When I told my mother, she scolded me initially but managed to give me five rupees to pay part of the debt. I returned to Harpreet for support, and to my surprise, he had also managed to gather five rupees for me. Together, we repaid the shopkeeper, and I experienced one of the most joyful days of my life,” he added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

