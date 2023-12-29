From '12th Fail' to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': 10 OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This New Year Weekend

As the weekend approaches, entertainment enthusiasts are in for a treat with a thrilling lineup of movies and web series set to premiere on various OTT platforms. Whether you're a fan of gripping dramas, romantic comedies, or psychological thrillers, there's something for everyone on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and JioCinema. Get ready to dive into a world of immersive storytelling with these binge-worthy shows.

1. Berlin (Netflix): Explore an earlier period in the life of Berlin, a character known from the popular series Money Heist. The show delves into Berlin's perspective, highlighting the two elements that can transform a bad day into a great one: love and a million-dollar payday.

2. 12th Fail (Disney+Hotstar): Witness the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma as he fearlessly restarts his academic journey to conquer the world's toughest competitive exam: UPSC. The series promises a gripping narrative of determination and resilience.

3. Three Of Us (Netflix): Embark on a poignant journey with Shailaja as she decides to revisit her childhood memories before they fade away. The show unfolds a confrontational journey, addressing a traumatic event from her past, the complexities of marriage, and the nuances of her future.

4. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Netflix): Follow the lives of three best friends navigating the challenges of being 20-somethings in Mumbai. The series explores the intertwining themes of romance, ambition, heartbreak, and the irresistible allure of social media.

5. Annapoorani (Netflix): Lady Superstar Nayanthara takes on the role of ANNAPOORANI, the Goddess of Food. Get ready for a visual and culinary delight as Nayanthara tantalizes your taste buds in this unique offering.

6. Mangalavaaram (Disney+Hotstar): Experience the Indian Telugu-language psychological mystery thriller film set in the year 2023. "Mangalavaaram" takes you on a thrilling ride with its intriguing plot, directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

7. Asteroid City (JioCinema): Follow a writer as he embarks on a journey with his tech-obsessed family to a small rural Asteroid City. This world-famous fictional play unfolds during a junior stargazing event, disrupting his worldview forever.

8. Dono (ZEE5): Delve into a drama-romance with Dev and Meghna, nursing secret love and heartbreak. Their bond forms amidst uncertainties, offering a compelling narrative of love, loss, and the complexities of relationships.

9. Once Upon Two Times (ZEE5): Witness the challenges faced by college sweethearts Ahaan and Ruhi as their parents' past complicates their wedding plans. This romantic comedy promises unexpected twists and turns that will keep you hooked.

10. Safed (ZEE5): Experience a poignant tale of love and solace as a widow and a transgender challenge societal norms. Starring Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, "Safed" explores themes of acceptance, love, and breaking societal barriers.

As you gear up for the weekend, these diverse and compelling releases are sure to keep you glued to your screens. Whether you're a fan of intense dramas, heartwarming romances, or mind-bending thrillers, the world of OTT platforms has something special in store for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an unforgettable weekend binge-watch session!