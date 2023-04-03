From Ballet to the Catwalk - How Schirin Thoma Became One of the Most Exciting New Names in Fashion

Famous models are often deemed to have extraordinary or striking looks, unique heights, or an imposing attitude on the runway or in photo shoots. At only 16 years old, Swiss-German model, dancer, and actress – Schirin Thoma stands out in the fashion industry. She is a versatile talent that has earned recognition from several publications and has recently been nominated for the Top 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year by TC Candler.

Schirin has modelled for many renowned designers, such as Michael Lombard, MM Milano, Athea, Wanda Beauchamp, and many more. She has also worked with brands like Monnalisa, Mischka Aoki, and Michael Lombard, and she performed as a model in the event Olga IF in Madrid in 2020, where a double record was set in the Guinness Book of Records - one of 421 models from 78 different nationalities.

Throughout her career, Schirin has also acted as a supporting actress in featured films such as Platzspitzbaby, Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl, Sami, Joe & Ich, and commercials for UBS Kids Cup 2019 in Switzerland, Ein Quäntchen Heimat in Germany, and TV series such as Frieden in Switzerland. In the field of dance, Schirin has shown her passion and talent by performing in various stage shows. Schirin has also become well-known for her charity work, and she plans to pursue more charitable causes shortly. She is in the process of launching her own fashion label and cosmetic products.

Schirin has worked with numerous designers and brands, showcasing her talent in the modelling world. She has participated in various catwalks across the globe since 2018, presenting dresses for designers such as Michael Lombard, MM Milano, Athea, Wanda Beauchamp, Katwalk Industries, and more. Her elegance and grace on the catwalks have won her the Miss Cannes Fashion Days 2022 Title, among other awards. Schirin has also earned various titles such as Teen Miss Europe Hungary 2021, Grand Prix Photomodell Hungary 2021, Miss Fashion Modell Hungary 2021, Miss Catwalk Model Hungary 2021, Top Models Fabuk Teen Magazine England 2021, Model of the Year England 2021, In Style Model of the Week and Top 10 Faces of the Month from Child Model Magazine in the USA, Miss Glamourfaces World 2022, and Achiever Model of the Year Dubai 2020, just to name a few.

Schirin has received various awards throughout her career in the modelling and acting industries. She has been awarded the Ballett Examen Silbermedaille "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland four times since 2017 for her excellent excursions in Ballet, and she has also won awards for having the best photo in Category C and being the second runner-up in Category C in the Princess of the Universe England 2020.

Not only has Schirin gained recognition for her work in the modelling and acting industries, but she has also become an ambassador for various campaigns and projects related to health, ethnicity, and the environment.

Schirin has met and worked with various celebrities, including Johnny Orlando, Mackenzie Ziegler, ANNA KALASHNIKOVA, Lauren Orlando, Tamy Glauser, Sara Leutenegger, Michael Cinco, Harvey Price, Michael Lombard, and many more.

Her commitment to education and charitable causes are among the qualities that set Schirin apart. With her dedication and talent, Schirin Thoma is indeed one of the rising stars in the world of modelling and acting, and she's an inspiration to countless aspiring models and actors worldwide.If you want to learn more about Schirin's work and achievements, visit her website at www.schirin-swiss.com or www.schirin.ch . You can also follow her on Instagram at schirin.swiss .