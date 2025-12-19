From Bharti Singh–Haarsh Limbachiyaa to Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal: Celebrities Who Became Parents in 2025

Television comedian star Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa has welcomed baby boy . According to information Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital on Friday, December 19, after unexpectedly going into labor before a scheduled shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs. She delivered her child with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, by her side. Both mother and newborn are reportedly healthy.

This year lot of celebs became parents. Here is the list of actor who became parents this year.

Yeh rishta kya fame Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj became parents for first time as they welcomed baby boy on September 15, 2025.

Speaking of their professional work, Rohit is best known for his show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. On the other hand, Sheena rose to fame with her work in ‘Best of Luck Nikki.’

​Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol

‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame actress Ruhi Chaturvedi and her husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol brought their bundle of joy home this year. They welcomed home their first child, a beautiful baby girl, on January 09, 2025. Sharing her happiness on social media, Ruhi Chaturvedi shared a picture of a teddy bear with the text - “Welcome to the world, Baby Girl. Ruhi (heart emoji) Shivendraa 9/01/25” Further, in the caption, she wrote, “Our Baby Girl Is here! #shivkirooh #hamaribeti #lovelovelove #blessedlife”

​Additi Gupta known for various tv projects welcomed girl twins with husband Kabir Chopra on August 12, 2025.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first baby boy on 7 November 2025.

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra became parents to a baby girl on 15 July 2025.

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl on 24 March 2025.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Welcomed their baby boy on 19 October 2025.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa celebrated the birth of their baby girl on 15 November 2025 on their wedding anniversary.

Ileana D’Cruz & Michael Dolan welcomed her second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, on 19 June 2025.

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy named Farwan on 1 September 2025.

Bharti Singh and her husband writer Harsh Limbachya