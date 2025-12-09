From Bigg Boss 19 to I-Popstar: Most Popular Reality Shows of 2025

Reality shows have become one of the trending forms of entertainment around the world as they are designed to capture real people, unscripted emotions, surprising outcomes, and unpredictable drama. 2025 year gave us some interesting and unique form of reality shows, which kept viewers entertained . Here is the list of popular reality shows, which kept audience glued to their seats/ phone.

Bigg Boss season 19: Grand finale of controversial show Bigg Boss concluded on December 7,2025 (Sunday) with Gaurav Khanna crowned as winner of the show. Three months reality show kept audience entertained.

The Traitors India: A reality- competition series hosted by Karan Johar is Indian adaptation of the international format created by IDTV (originally a Dutch series) — a format that has won global acclaim, including. Show began with 20 contestants on June 12, 2025 enter a regal setting: Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Among them — secretly chosen by the host — a small number are “Traitors,” while the rest are “Innocents.” Urfi Javed emerged as a winner of this show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC): As always quiz competition hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic and longest-running reality quiz shows in India. It first aired in 2000, and since then, it has become more than just entertainment — it’s a cultural phenomenon.

I-popstar: A platform for a young and aspiring singer, writer and music composer to make entry in pop-industry. Contestants receive mentorship and guidance from a panel of mentors (music-artists) rather than traditional judges. Each mentor brings their own style and helps contestants shape their sound and performance. Rohit Raut won the show and titled as first Ipop-star.

Pati Patni Aur Panga: Show involved celebrity couples from TV and film and they proved their bond in every task given by host Sonali Bender and Munnawar Faruqi. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla won the shows.