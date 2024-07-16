From Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani, celebs extend birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : As actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older today, several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Athiya Shetty, took to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl on this special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor posted a lovely picture of Katrina on her Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday gorgeous. Sending tons of love & hugs @katrinakaif," she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra, who shared screen space with Katrina in 2016 film 'Baar Baar Dekho', posted a cute picture with her and wrote, "Happy birthday Kat. Wish you the best year ahead! Big love and hug."

Kiara Advani also posted a stunning picture of Kaif and wished her with a sweet message, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif. May this be your bestest year yet!! filled with sunshine and love."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor Ananya Panday penned a hearfelt message for Katrina, saying, "Happpy birthday Kat!!! Lovely on the inside and out. @katrinakaif wish you so much joy today and everyday."

Shanaya Kapoor expressed her love and admiration for her on Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of herself watching Katrina's movie on her TV and wrote, "Fan girl FOREVER!"

Rakul Preet Singh wished her with a special birthday post that read, "May this year bring you endless joy, incredible adventures and success in all your endeavors."

Jackky Bhagnani, mentioned, "Happiest of birthdays @katrinakaif! Wishing you a year ahead filled dreams fulfilled and happiness galore."

Neha Dhupia shared a picture of them hugging each other and wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful friend... @katrinakaif shine on you kind, gorgeous, amazing one... sending you endless hugs today and always, we love you."

Malaika Arora stated, "Happy birthday dear @katrinakaif... stay beautiful n lively jus the way u are."

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Happy Bday you gorgeous human @Katrinakaif. Have an amazing year"

Athiya Shetty also extended wishes to Katrina Kaif and wrote, "Happy Birthday @Katrinakaif may your year be filled with happiness and peace ."

Earlier, actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his birthday wishes for his wife, Katrina. Vicky took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snapshots from their sweet moments together. The first photo captures the duo hugging each other, radiating deep affection and pure contentment. Following that is a snapshot of the duo holding hands at their wedding reception.

The series concludes with a rare picture of Vicky and Kat engaged in prayer during their griha pravesh puja.

Alongside the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal also shared a special birthday wish for Katrina Kaif.Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote a birthday message for her with heart emojis on his Instagram stories.

He added a "Birthday girl" sticker to the photo. "Happy happy birthday," Sunny wrote in the caption.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

Isabelle Kaif also extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister and stunning actor Katrina. She wrote, "Happy, happy, happiest of birthdays. Katrina Kaif. All the love always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor