From mastering UP dialect to playing mother, Neha Joshi on her role in 'Doosri Maa'

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actress Neha Joshi is seen playing the character of a housewife and mother Yashoda in the show 'Doosri Maa'. She opens up about the intricacies of playing a mother on-screen and how she relates to her character.

She said: "Yashoda is a devoted housewife and a social worker. She is a loving and pragmatic woman. She has two daughters and is proud of them. She is never disrespectful but does not hesitate to let others know she won't allow anyone to insult her."

Neha added: "She has her unique and witty way of making people realise their mistakes. During her work, she meets Maya, a single mother, on her deathbed and promises to provide for her only child Krishna, with a safe and secure future."

The story revolves around Yashoda (Neha Joshi), who lives in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters, and in-laws. But things take a drastic turn in her life as she and her husband unknowingly adopt his illegitimate child, Krishna, played by Aayudh Bhanushali.

Neha said that she is quite similar to Yashoda in many ways: "I do have a few similarities with Yashoda's character. I, just like Yashoda, also take a realistic approach to life and dislike deception. I respect others and enjoy being appreciated. The most important thing, however, is that I love my family and my husband."

When asked how being a Maharashtrian, she worked on the dialect as the show is based in Uttar Pradesh, she replied: "As an artiste, I love to accept new challenges. It gives me a sense of satisfaction and helps me evolve as an actor. There is always new learning waiting to be explored. Being a Maharashtrian, I had to adapt to the UP dialect and way of life."

"I had to undergo an extensive workshop to understand the nuances and get into the skin of the character. I also met a couple of women from UP to understand and observe their mannerisms and way of life."

"My theatrical background also helps to adapt and portray the character effectively. Imtiaz Punjabi, the director, is a perfectionist and extremely particular about everything. I had worked with him previously in 'Ek Mahanayak - Dr B.R. Ambedkar', so it was easy to understand and adapt to his requirements," she adds.

On her working experience with child actor Aayudh Bhanusali, she said: "We are quite happy and excited. We have always stayed in touch and made it a point to call, text, and meet each other whenever we could. Our bond has always been very special. In real life, too, I treat him like my son."

'Doosri Maa' airs on &TV.

