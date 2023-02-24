From poha to Indori khopra patties, Kamna Pathak relishes 56 native delicacies

Mumbai, Feb 24 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' actress Kamna Pathak recently visited her hometown Indore and enjoyed gorging on local delicacies in the city. The actress visited her favourite food joint, tryed 56 different items, and clicked pictures with her fans.

The actress talked about her love for food and said: "I am from Indore, which is also called the food city. Recently, I travelled to Ujjain to seek blessings from the Mahakal Jyotirling Temple during Maha Shivratri. The moment I reached Indore, I could not resist visiting my favourite eatery, Chappan Dukan to satiate my taste buds. I received a warm welcome from my fans and clicked a lot of photos with them."

Kamna started her career as a theatre artist and did numerous plays like 'Chanakya', 'Aakhiri Shama', 'Moteram ka Satyagrah', 'Kabuliwala','The Beast in Beauty', among others. Later, she worked in the movie 'Mango Dreams' and is now seen playing the role of Rajesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

She goes on to say how she was offered to try 56 food items and added: "I was offered the chance to taste fifty-six food items by the shopkeeper. Initially, I was sceptical about eating so much but then I could not resist. I feel it was the right decision as I got to gorge on some delectable cuisines. I started with a chilled coconut crush."

"This was followed by sabudana khichdi, poha, jalebi, hot dog, kulhad pizza, berry ice cream, Indori khopra patties, aloo tikki, pani puri with eight flavours, rasgulla, to name a few. However, Tandoori Chai and Turkish Ice cream were something I enjoyed the most."

The actress also went down memory lane and revisited her childhood days: "My good old days flashed before me as I walked the streets and felt nostalgic. We used to chip in and eat together. However, a lot has changed here; previously, there were only fifty-six stalls, which have now increased to a hundred with some new food joints."

"Even though my stomach was full, I didn't want to leave without trying more dishes. Visiting Indore and my home makes me happy every time," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor