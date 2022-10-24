From Priyanka Chopra to Jr NTR, celebs share Diwali wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, celebs took to social media to wish their fans on Monday.

'The Family Man' actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter handle and dropped a sweet Diwali wish. He wrote, "May this auspicious day takes away all your sorrows and fills your life with happines. Wishing everyone a blessed, prosperous & very Happy Diwali."

Madhuri Dixit dropped a video from her Diwali celebrations along with a caption, "With this festival of lights, may you find true joy, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali."

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with a caption. She wrote, Happy Diwali," with diya and diamond emoji.

Janhvi was seen wearing a shimmery saree and struck different poses for the camera.

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in an orange lehenga and sleek ponytail look on Diwali.

Sharing the string of pictures, she wrote, "Diwali saal mein 3 baar kyun nahi ho sakti??? Happy Diwali!!!"

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' actor R Madhavan also extended Diwali wishes on Twitter.

Sharing the portrait of Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita and hanuman. He wrote, "Wish each and every one of you a very HAPPY AND WONDERFUL DIWALI and a magnificent Festival season ahead. May God bless all of you with his love, best of his blessing and peace and prosperity."

Global icon Priyanka Chopra posted a Diwali wish on Insta story.

She wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone! Wishing peace, light and love in abundance for all."

'RRR' actor Jr NTR wished fans Happy Diwali. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

