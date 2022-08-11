From Priyanka to Salman Khan, find out how your favourite celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of love and togetherness. It's a festival that brothers and sisters celebrate with much fervour and is an occasion to celebrate the special bond. Speaking about special bonds, how can we not talk about Bollywood?

There are many sibling duos in the industry and if you were wondering how they have celebrated Rakhi over these years, then worry no more! Take a look at how some of our favourite Bollywood sibling duos have celebrated the festival.

1. Salman Khan and his brothers

Take a look at this photo of Salman standing next to Sohail, Arbaaz, Ayush, and his nephews. Well, this picture pretty much sums up how the family loves Raksha Bandhan and is an occasion for family get-togethers and reunions.

Speaking about Salman, he has two sisters - Alvira and Arpita. Both tie Rakhi to Salman every year and of course, in return, are pampered by the 'Bhaijaan'!

2. Riddhima-Ranbir

Riddhima Kapoor got married quite a while back and moved to Delhi. She was never in the limelight until very recently. In the past year, Riddhima has opened up a lot about her bond with Ranbir on public platforms and on TV shows expressing how close they are as siblings.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, let's take a look at this cute picture their mother Neetu Kapoor posted around two years ago. Well, we have to say, 'Nazar naa lagey'!

3. Priyanka-Siddharth

Priyanka Chopra is a Global icon! On days she's not spending pool time with her husband Nick Jonas, she's on the go! Priyanka's Instagram looks like one giant travel postcard! Naturally, since she's also on the run, she doesn't get to spend a lot of time with her brother Siddharth who lives in the other part of the world. Last year, Priyanka shared with her fans, that after almost 5 years she had the chance to be with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Priyanka's brother is a hotel management graduate and a professional chef. He has restaurants in Pune and he also produces movies along with his sister and mother.

4. Kartik - Kritika

Kartik Aaryan is quite close to his sister and is often seen making fun videos with her on social media. They are known their great camaraderie. Every year Kartik posts a photo with his sister on social media to mark the occasion and has the most hilarious captions! Fans love it, and, so do we!

It's an intimate celebration, like most other celebrities prefer, for Kartik and his sister. In 2020, she finished Medical school and on the occasion of Rakhi the same year, Kartik posted quite a cute picture with her and wrote, "Jab Behen doctor ho to Raksha ki zimmedari Bhi uski...@dr.kiki_ blessing me !!Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone.

