From Sana Saeed's engagement to Archana Vijaya becoming mother: Celebrities who ring in 2023 with good news

New Year is all about positive vibes and happy memories with your loved ones. Celebrities are now positively looking forward to a great year ahead.

During the time of New Year, several celebs treated fans with glimpses of their special beginnings.

Take a look at the celebs who ring in 2023 with good news.

1. Sana Saeed

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm22RRyKWJc/

Sana Saeed a.k.a Anjali from the hit film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner. Taking to Instagram, Sana treated fans with a glimpse of her dreamy proposal. In the video, Csaba went down on his knee and pulled out a ring, Sana got emotional and said yes. They hugged each other and sealed it with a kiss.

2. Ranbir Kapoor

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm16FSdpj-W/

Makers of the upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' unveiled an intense first look poster of actor Ranbir Kapoor on 31st midnight. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. In the poster, Ranbir could be seen holding an axe, with a heavy beard look and blood stains on his shoulder. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also part of the film.

3. Archana Vijaya

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmvfUi7pYFs/

TV presenter Archana Vijaya Puri and her husband Dheeraj Puri are now parents to a baby boy. On December 29, Archana took to Instagram and shared the happy news, revealing that the couple has named their son "Avaan".

"Everything they tell you about how your life changes is absolutely true, what no one can truly explain in words to you is how your heart is so full, it is ready to explode, you have to have experienced it for yourself to truly understand it.2022, you have truly taught me what the purest form of love is just before ending, so I can only thank you for it . Welcome to this world Avaan, thank you for choosing us to be your parents," she wrote.

4. Ruhaanika Dhawan

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3dRz3qweu/

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, who is just 15 years old, recently bought her own luxurious house in Mumbai. Ruhaanika took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared the news of her latest purchase with her fans by posting the house's pictures.

"With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I'm extremely Grateful... I have check marked a very big dream- 'Buying a home on my own'. This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn't wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream," she captioned the post.

5. Nick Cannon

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw1X1tv5CU/

TV host and rapper, Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child, a daughter, with model Alyssa Scott. On Thursday, Scott took to Instagram and shared that she and Cannon have welcomed their second child together. "HI BABY," she wrote before revealing that the child was born on December 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

