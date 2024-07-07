From scary drives to favourite snacks, 'Wild Wild Punjab' cast shares road trip anecdotes

New Delhi [India], July 7 : As the highly anticipated Netflix release of 'Wild Wild Punjab' approaches, the film's cast, including Sunny Singh, Patralekha, Manjot Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Varun Sharma, recently shared their personal road trip anecdotes, favourite travel foods, and memorable moments from filming.

In an interview with ANI, asked about their preferred road trip foods, the cast fondly reminisced about their gastronomic adventures.

Varun Sharma expressed his love for "On top of a car bonnet, kaali daal, paneer, roti or lachha paratha with melted butter, along with spiced onion rings."

Sunny Singh, on the other hand, favoured "Maggie with chai" during his trips.

Manjot Singh shared his craving for "garama garam samosa" during rainy drives, while Ishita Raj indulged in "Chandigarh ki gedi" with "Amritsari naan, chole, chutney, muli ka achar, and chai."

Patralekha joined in, mentioning her go-to snacks like "aam papad, imli, chips, peanuts, amrood (guava), and cucumber with namak (salt)."

Reflecting on their scariest road trip experiences, Sunny Singh recounted a shooting incident in Nainital where they found themselves in a remote location with no one around.

He recalled, "We reached a place where no one was present. We didn't know where we had arrived. The driver took us somewhere else, and we reached a dead end. We had no idea where we were. We were stuck there for 2-2.5 hours."

Patralekha shared a nerve-wracking experience in London where she and a friend rented a car, only to realize they had gone in the wrong direction according to the map, leading to a punctured tyre and a sense of helplessness.

When asked about their future road trip plans, Manjot Singh expressed his enthusiasm for a potential sequel to 'Wild Wild Punjab', hoping to reunite with the cast for another adventure together.

Meanwhile, 'Wild Wild Punjab', directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, is set to debut on Netflix on July 10.

The film promises to blend uproarious comedy with heartfelt friendships against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab's landscapes.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill, delivering rib-tickling performances, the movie is poised to entertain audiences with its quirky storyline and lively characters.

The promotional campaign for 'Wild Wild Punjab' has been on a spree, with recent releases of foot-tapping tracks like 'I Am Over You' and 'Husn Irani', setting the stage for a fun-filled cinematic experience that celebrates the spirit of friendship and adventure.

As fans eagerly await the film's premiere, 'Wild Wild Punjab' promises to be a delightful journey through laughter, camaraderie, and unexpected twists, capturing the essence of modern-day friendships in a uniquely entertaining manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor