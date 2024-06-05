From silver screen to parliament: A glance at celebrities' impact on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi [India], June 5 : The curtains have closed on the dramatic elections of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the results are in!

The political arena welcomed a star-studded cast of celebrities from the entertainment industry, and their performances were nothing short of captivating.

From Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut to the iconic Arun Govil of 'Ramayan' fame, these celebrities have left an indelible mark on the political stage.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless portrayals on screen, stepped into the political limelight by contesting on BJP's ticket from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. In a remarkable debut, she emerged victorious, triumphing over Congress' Vikramaditya Singh with a substantial margin of 74,755 votes.

Earlier in the day, Ranaut took to X and shared a post about her win and thanked the people for voting for her. Sharing a picture collage featuring PM Modi, Kangana said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust. This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi."

Arun Govil, revered for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the legendary TV series Ramayan, contested from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. Despite an initial setback, he emerged triumphant, winning the seat by a margin of 10,585 votes, defeating Samajwadi party candidate Sunita Verma.

After his win from the Meerut parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "I would like to thank the voters, BJP workers, and party leadership. I will try my best to meet their expectations to the best of my ability."

The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema, Hema Malini, exhibited her political prowess by winning the Mathura constituency for the third consecutive time. Her victory, with a staggering margin of 2,93,407 votes, is a testament to her enduring popularity and the affection of her constituents.

After her win, she said, "I am very happy that I am getting a chance to serve people for the third time, I thank the people... I am getting an opportunity to complete all the work that was left incomplete... I also thank the workers of our alliance."

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, contesting from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, emerged victorious on a TMC ticket. He won by a margin of 59,564 votes reinforces his ability to connect with his audience, both on and off the screen.

The entertainment industry's influence extended beyond Bollywood, as Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari secured his victory for the third consecutive time in the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha, defeating Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by a notable margin of 1,37,066 votes. His win underscores the mass appeal he commands, transcending regional and cultural boundaries.

On his victory from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "I want to thank the people of my constituency...Delhi gave us all 7 seats...we will work for Delhi...this was a tough election...this is the win of voters. Congress and AAP cheated on Delhi's people and they lost trust...within 3 years, we will solve every problem in Delhi..."

In a tale reminiscent of a blockbuster narrative, Ravi Kishan, known for his captivating performances, emerged victorious in Gorakhpur, winning by a margin of 1,03,526 votes, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

Suresh Gopi created history by winning the first seat for BJP in the state of Kerala. He defeated CPI-M's Sunilkumar by a margin of 4,686 votes. the actor -turned-politician garnered 4,12,338 votes against his rival's 3,37,652. Gopi (65) was also nominated Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022. This is the first time BJP has won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The battleground extended to the Bengali film industry, with actors like Dev Adhikary, Hiran Chatterjee, Locket Chatterjee, Rachana Banerjee, June Malia, and Satabdi Roy making their debut in the political arena and Bhojpuri star, Pawan Singh who was defeated in Bihar's Karakat by CPI's Rajaram Singh. Their victories and defeats painted a vivid picture of the industry's foray into politics.

