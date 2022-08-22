From small town with big dream: Vijay explains why 'Liger' will touch a chord

New Delhi, Aug 22 Vijay Deverakonda says that shooting for 'Liger' was really a fun and memorable experience. He relates to the script and is confident that audience will connect to the story.

"When I heard the script somewhere, I felt it related to my life," Deverakonda said here on Monday during a promotional visit to the national capital. "It will be fun to watch. I enjoyed shooting for this movie."

Delving into the story, he said: "This is the story of a boy and his mother who come from a small town. This boy has big dreams for himself and his country. He is a fighter. This story connects with many Ind who come with bigger dreams and they want to make a name for themselves."

He added: "So, yes, this is the story of a common man and the audience will enjoy watching it. I am sure every Indian will love watching it."

Speaking for herself, Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday said: "I am very excited but at the same place nervous too about whether people will like the movie and my performance in it. But I am sure the kind of hard work we have put in will definitely help us and people will love the movie."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action film features Vijay Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer, along with Ananya Panday, and boxing legend Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film. It's premiering on August 25.

