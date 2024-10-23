From 'Stairway To Heaven' to 'What a Feeling', European Union Film Festival returns with captivating lineup

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The 29th Edition of the European Union Film Festival is all set to start on November 7, and based on the lineup, the festival is surely going to be a visual treat for cinema lovers.

The festival will be held between November 7-November 16. This year, the festival will travel across three cities including New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad

Films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine will be shown at the festival.

There are some of the most talked-about European films that have won awards at major international film festivals which are also included in the line-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by European Union Film Festival (@euffindia)

The highlights of this year's festival are 'La Chimera', Baan, the French comedy-drama film Jim's Story, German drama film 'Afire', the romantic comedy 'What a Feeling', Animal, 'An Irish Goodbye', 'Restore Point', 'The Man Without Guilt', 'The Teacher Who Promised The Sea', and many more.

The festival also marks the India premiere of several European films, including, 'What A Feeling', 'Because I Love Bad Weather', 'Stairway To Heaven', 'Death is a Problem for the Living', 'Jim's Story', 'Without Air', 'Black Velvet', 'The Last Ashes', 'Blood on the Crown', 'Baan', 'Horia' and 'The Man Without Guilt'.

"Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the EU Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity," said Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India in a statement shared by the EUFF team, while talking about the festival.

Veronica Flora and Valerio Caruso, curators for EUFF 2024, added, "This year's curation delves into the turmoil of the human soul and the often unfathomable complexity of daily life and seeks vital pathways toward peace, brotherhood, and solidarity in an increasingly uncertain future."

The lineup for the festival includes Kat Rohrer's romantic comedy 'What a Feeling', which focuses on the LGBTQIA+ theme, 'Employment of the Month' which highlights capitalism and gender inequality, Yana Lekarska's 'Because I Love Bad Weather' which is all about friendship and self-discovery. Apart from them, there is a drama thriller, 'Sons', a movie dealing with human relationships, 'Stairway To Heaven' is also among the captivating line that brings fresh perspective and deep insight into people, culture and traditions.

The festival will begin in New Delhi and will be hosted across three venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor