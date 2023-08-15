From Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel to Utkarsh Sharma: Check out who all graced success party of ‘Gadar 2’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : A success meet was oragnised in Mumbai to celebrate the success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’. The film has collected Rs 134.88 crore in just three days in India.

Both Sunny and Ameesha looked stunning while they posed for the media. During the press conference of ‘Gadar 2’, which was held in Mumbai, Sunny talked about the success of the film and said, “I was quite stressed over the period of time and when this film hit the cinema halls, I don't know why it felt like God came inside me. I was crying and laughing all night and evening. I also met my father (Dharmendra) and said no I am not drunk, I am happy what do I do.”

Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur also dazzled during the success party. They seemed quite excited and grabbed the eyeballs with their attire which was perfect for the occasion.

Director Anil Sharma was also present at the event. As he is celebrating the success of the sequel of ‘Gadar’, he told the media about ‘Gadar 3’, “You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai, just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.”

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who played the role of Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat in the movie also graced the occasion. He looked dapper in a party suit.

Popular singer Udit Narayan was also present at the party.

Mithun with Palak Muchhal was also present and enjoyed the success party.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Subhash Ghai were also among the attendees. On Monday, Sunny's father and legendary star Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote, "Friends, love you all for your loving response to Gadar 2 His blessings and your good wishes made it a blockbuster."

During the press conference, while answering a question about his father’s reaction after watching his film, he added, “Papa doesn’t need to say anything, wo sirf ek jhappi dal denge aur hans denge.”

While interacting with the media during a press conference about 'Gadar 2', Sunny talked about 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Apne 2', and 'Gadar 3'.

He said, "I know that everyone is waiting for these movies. Our whole family came together in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and people laughed, and enjoyed the movie. Everyone's now waiting for the second part but for that, the story is very important. As of now, I don't have the right story for it."

On 'Apne 2', he shared, “I have a story ready for ‘Apne’. Let us see when we will start working on it. It is a very sweet story with family values which in itself is an extension of the same thing. Now I think I had a couple of actresses who were scared to play the role of a mother on-screen, maybe they will do it now.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar’ was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. Talking about his character in the film, Sunny said, “Gadar is a very personal film for me, I am very connected to Tara Singh.”

‘Gadar 2’ has gained much love and appreciation from the audience and doing great at the box office since its release on August 11.

