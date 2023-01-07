From werewolves to a ghost mother-in-law: All this and much more on TV

New Delhi, Jan 7 From Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra playing werewolves in 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' to Sushmita Mukherjee seen as a mother-in-law, who is a ghost, TV shows are sure to offer something exciting to their audiences.

Here we take a look at our favourite daily soaps and reality shows that are either going to tickle our funny bone, or offer thrilling stories packed with melodrama and emotions.

Agnisakshi ... Ek Samjhauta

Aashey Mishra, and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the new show 'Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta'.

The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when the guy gives divorce to the girl just after their wedding took place. The show is a remake of the famous Kannada show, also titled 'Agnisakshi'.

It will be starting from January 23 on Colors.

Junooniyatt

Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Neha Rana roped in to play lead roles of Jahaan, Jordan and Elahi respectively in 'Junooniyatt'.

Based in Punjab, it is a story of three music aspirants, their journey and how they fall in love.

If Ankit appeared in 'Bigg Boss 16' , Gautam was part of fictional drama 'Naamkarann' actor and 'Banni Chow Ki Home Delivery' fame Neha are all going to explore emotions of love and tunes of melody in this daily soap.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show will be airing soon on Colors.

BaalVeer

Dev Joshi-starrer 'BaalVeer' that was one of the popular fantasy drama is all set to return back with a new season.

Filled thrills, new characters,the upcoming season of 'Baalveer' will be more thrilling and with a contemporary look.

The first season premiered on September 10 which ended on April 2, 2021. Its second season started on April 5, 2021 and ended on June 30.

Now the new season will be coming back on Sony SAB.

Shark Tank India 2

The business reality show is back with its second season hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua. In the coming week, three enterprenaurs will be coming up with their innovative ideas.

Coming from Jaipur, the two 19-year-old boys Aaditya Fatehpuriya and Raghav Goyal's company Zillionaire, a jewellery brand, will be coming up with their new age designs reflecting in each piece of jewellery they create.

Another highlight will be House of Chikankari, a clothing brand run by a Delhi-based mother and daughter duo.

Founded by Yushika Jolly and Siddharth Raghuvanshi and based in Ahmedabad, Paradyes, India's first semi-permanent hair colour company, impressed the sharks with their innovation and aim of breaking the stereotype related to hair colouring.

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), and Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

An interesting show with a blend of drama and comedy starring Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee will play the two central characters in the story, Gaura and Rekha respectively.

The show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is a story of a girl who always dreams of getting a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally, after marriage, she finds out that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It is a blend of comedy and drama.

It also stars Vibhav Roy, Vishal Chaudary, and Bhavana Balsaver.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' will be coming soon on Star Bharat.

Dhruv Tara

Riya Sharma will be seen essaying the lead role of Tarapriya a princess from the 17th century. She is strong-willed, ambitious, intelligent and is blessed with a healing touch.

Set apart by 400 years, the show highlights the coming together two people from two different eras.

Ishaan will be seen as Dhruv, and Rhea will portray Tara. It also features Narayani Shastri, Yash Tonk, Gulfam Khan, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, among others.

The show is being produced under Shashi Sumeet Productions. It will be starting soon on Sony SAB.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Ace singer Kumar Sanu will be seen gracing the special episode. He will be seen challenging the contestants by getting six new challengers to perform with the kids.

While the contestants gave an outstanding performances, Bharti Singh plays an entertaining game with him using some props and requesting him to sing his iconic songs. The singer sang some of his popular songs like 'Kisi Roz Tumse Mulakat Hogi', 'Sanson Ki Zaroorat Hai', 'Main Duniya Bhula Doonga' and more which left everyone mesmerized.

The show airs on Zee TV.

Indian Idol 13

The cast of the upcoming black comedy thriller film 'Kuttey' including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj will be coming for one episode and, the other episode will be 'Celebrating Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon' in the presence of the Bollywood veterans.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen grooving with contestant Shivam and Tabu on the stage. Adding to it Tabu will be seen shaking her legs on the track 'Payali Chunmun Chunmun' from her own 1982 film 'Virasat'.

Vishal Dadlani will be seen singing the title song of the film 'Kuttey'. Not only this but contestant Vineet Singh will be seen proposing to Tabu on the show.

Poonam Dhillon will be seen recreating the iconic song 'Dum Maro Dum' from the film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', which was picturised originally on her co-guest, Zeenat Aman.

Zeenat will also reciprocate the tribute by performing the song 'Tu, Tu Hai Wahi' from the movie 'Ye Vaada Raha' that had Poonam Dhillon in the lead. And she will be seen dancing to the song 'Hum Dono Do Premi' with contestant Shivam Singh.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The show will welcome the trending motivational speakers including Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra and Khan Sir and along with that singers from the 80s and 90s - Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao and Shweta Shetty will be appearing as celebrity guests.

Amid the banter, Shabbir Kumar will be sharing his first singing experience with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar whereas 'Deewane toh Deewane Hain' fame Indie pop singer Shweta Shetty will spill some beans about her college days when she started performing and will also talk about her inspiration, Whitney Houston.

On the other hand, pop singer Suneeta Rao will reveal how she lost a role to Archana Puran Singh in the movie 'Jalwa'.

The 'Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to be seen in the fantasy drama 'Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

It is all about Eisha, played by Reem, who is surprised and puzzled about his lover as she doesn't know who he is and he seems to be a mysterious character. It is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer and Karan. They are werewolves.

It will start airing in February on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor