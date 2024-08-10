'Frozen 3' to hit theaters in 2027, potential plans for fourth film teased

Washington [US], August 10 : Disney's D23 Expo provided fans with an exciting glimpse into the future of its beloved franchise as the studio unveiled the first concept art for 'Frozen 3.'

The new instalment in the hit animated series is slated for release on November 24, 2027, aligning with Disney's traditional Thanksgiving release spot, reported by Deadline.

At the event, filmmaker Jennifer Lee presented the initial concept art for 'Frozen 3,' featuring iconic characters Anna and Elsa.

The artwork depicts Elsa and Anna riding horses towards a sunlit horizon, with Olaf perched on Anna's horse, according to Deadline.

The imagery suggests an expansive and new journey for the characters.

Lee also addressed the lingering questions from 'Frozen 2,' hinting that the upcoming film will continue to explore unresolved storylines.

"There were a lot of questions coming out of Frozen 2... it will take two films to answer them," she noted, indirectly teasing the possibility of a fourth film in the series, according to Deadline.

While no official logo for 'Frozen 4' was displayed, this aligns with earlier comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who confirmed that a fourth instalment is indeed in the works.

The announcement and concept art have stirred considerable excitement among fans and Disney animation enthusiasts, who are eagerly anticipating the continuation of the franchise that has reportedly garnered USD 2.76 billion at the global box office and won two Oscars.

As Disney prepares to bring 'Frozen 3' to the big screen in late 2027, the studio is poised to further expand the enchanting world of Arendelle with both familiar faces and new adventures.

