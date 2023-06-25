Fun day Sunday: Mohit Raina enjoys 1st summer showers of his little daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Actor Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma became parents of tinsel town on May 17, this year.

'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' star took to Instagram and shared a picture with his baby girl.

" Happy First Monsoon my child. #sundaydiaries #firstmonsoonshowers #bestfeeling #greatfulheart #tuhaintosabkuchhain" he wrote.

In the picture, Mohit can be seen holding the baby in his hands. Mohit wore a white hoodie and a pink t-shirt.

As soon as the actor shared the photo on Instagram, he was flooded with messages on his post.

" Omg congratulations.", actor Mrunal Thakur commented.

" Sir sometimes you look like MS Dhoni.", a fan wrote.

Mohit tied the knot with Aditi in January 2022.

On January 1 2022, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from his wedding day.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi and Mohit."

Speaking of Mohit's work projects, after receiving fame with his role in 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', Mohit featured in the Bollywood film 'URI: The Surgical Strike.' He was also seen in the web-series 'Kaafir,' 'Bahukaal,' 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' among others. He also shared screen space with Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal in 'Shiddat'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor