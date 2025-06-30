FWICE Hits Back at Naseeruddin Shah for Supporting Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Diljit Dosanjh has been under fire for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Sardaar Ji 3. In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding his recently released film Sardaar Ji 3, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has defended Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh and said he stands firmly with him. On this, FWICE Chief said, “We are neither surprised nor shocked by the reaction of Naseeruddin Shah on Diljit Dosanjh. But I would like to tell him that the way the Federation has reacted on this entire issue is based on solid reasons, and it’s very important for you to know about them. First of all, you say that he’s a true Indian and a true nationalist. A person holding an American passport, American citizenship, and not Indian cannot be called an Indian. I think it’s very simple to understand…”

The actor in a post supported Diljit Dosanjh on his Facebook page. Naseeruddin Shah said in the note that the Punjabi actor had nothing to do with the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film. He wrote, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is “GO TO KAILASA”.”

Meanwhile, the movie seems to rule the box office in the neighbouring country. ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ surpassed the box office collection of Salman Khan starrer ‘Sultan’ in Pakistan after the release was skipped in India. ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan. On the opening day in Pakistan, the movie earned Rs 3.5 crore (PKR). Sultan had earned Rs 3.4 crore (PKR) on its opening day in Pakistan.

The makers have provided official numbers showing that the Punjabi film made Rs 4.3 crore on Day 1 and Rs 6.7 crore on Day 2. At present, its total overseas revenue is Rs 11 crore.