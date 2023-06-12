Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh packed with emotion and action

The much awaited teaser of Gadar 2 has finally hit the web, after much delay. Post the re-release of Gadat: Ek Prem Katha; the makers released a power-packed teaser of their upcoming sequel Gadar: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel is seen reprising her role of Sakina in the film. At the end of Gadar; the makers attached the teaser of Gadar 2 which started with the dialogue, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, Isko nariyal do, Tika Lagao, Warna is bar wo dahej mein lahore le jayega."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Recently, Gadar 2 courted controversy after a romantic video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel walking hand-in-hand in a Gurudwara got leaked on the internet. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal slammed Sunny Deol for the scene and expressed his displeasure. Zee Studio, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma officially announced Gadar 2: The Katha Continues on 15 October 2021 (Dusshera) on their social media accounts, revealing the release date 2022 with motion poster. The first poster of the sequel titled 'Gadar 2' was unveiled on 26 January 2023 (Republic Day) and it shows Tara Singh, played by Sunny, with a hammer.