Gadar 3 in the Works: Anil Sharma Confirms Sunny Deol's Return as Tara Singh

After 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' (Gadar: Ek Prem Katha), the film 'Gadar 2' also received a lot of love from the audience. Therefore, filmmaker Anil Sharma has started work on the third part of 'Gadar 3'. He has given an update regarding this film. The director said that superstar Sunny Deol will be a part of his third installment. Speaking to IANS, Anil Sharma said, 'We have started work on 'Gadar 3'. We will share everything related to the film once it is done, there is still some time left. 'Gadar 2' took 20 years to make.

Anil Sharma said that the film should be a bigger package in terms of emotions than 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Gadar 2'. Gadar 2 is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The director further said that the film 'Gadar 3' will come after the completion of the script. Sunny has played the iconic role of Tara Singh in the first two episodes. He was accompanied by Amisha Patel who played the role of Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma played the role of his son.

About 'Gadar'

When Anil Sharma was asked if Sunny Deol will be in the third part? The filmmaker said, 'I feel that the stories should be continued. I want to move the story forward.' Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, was a tragic love story set during the partition of India in 1947, in which a truck driver named Tara Singh falls in love with a Pakistani girl. While the second part was set during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The film shows Tara Singh traveling to Pakistan to rescue his son Jeeta, who has been imprisoned by the Pakistani authorities.