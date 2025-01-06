Gadar 3 in Works? Sakeena Aka Ameesha Patel Shares Exciting Update on the Sequel

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel made history with their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After 22 years, the sequel, Gadar 2, stormed the box office, reviving Sunny Deol's iconic fan following. Now, discussions about a third installment of the Gadar series have begun, and Ameesha Patel, who plays Sakina in the films, has provided an exciting update.

Ameesha Patel's portrayal of Sakina in both Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 received immense love from the audience. Recently, the actress visited Chittorgarh on Sunday for the inauguration of a dessert establishment. During her visit, she greeted fans and wished them a happy New Year.

When asked about her involvement in Gadar 3, Ameesha Patel responded with a smile, saying, "Absolutely! Gadar is incomplete without Tara and Sakina." Her statement has amplified the excitement among fans. The third installment is expected to be a period action drama, with the writers currently working on the plot. Reports suggest that Gadar 3 will retain the same cast, promising another epic chapter in the beloved saga.