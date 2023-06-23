Gajendra Chauhan of Ramayan fame demands immediate ban of Adipurush

Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, recently shared his take on director Om Raut's controversial film Adipurush, which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Gajendra Chauhan speaking to India Today, said, “I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.”

Gajendra Chauhan didn’t stop at that and went to blast the makers. He said, “Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai. You write the way you think. Manoj Munatishr, who is a lyricist, was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn’t achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat.”The actor previously, in an interview with Times Now, revealed how BR Chopra’s Mahabharat also received a backlash for its dialogues which were written by Raj Babbar. He recalled, “The then-current government had objections to some of its dialogues. Those dialogues were written by Raj Babbar, in which Raja Bharat says that ‘Rajpath should be based on merit and not dynasty’, which completely went against the government and it was demanded to be removed from the show.