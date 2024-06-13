Galaxy of stars descends at premier of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai, June 13 A galaxy of stars descended at the premiere of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’ in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff attended the event in his casual best. The actor donned a light blue coloured t-shirt which he paired with grey denims. Actress Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first baby with husband Ali Fazal, arrived at the red carpet in style. She wore a white coloured maternal outfit.

Actress Vidya Balan sizzled in a black maxi dress with puffed sleeves. She posed for the shutterbugs with director Aanand L. Rai.

Actor Suniel Shetty walked the premiere red carpet in a very laid-back but stylish look. The actor chose a loose-fitted shirt paired with a pair of loose-fitted pants. He rounded up his look with aviator sunglasses and white sneakers.

If Suniel Shetty killed it on the red carpet with his look, actress Ananya Panday, the ex-flame of the film’s lead Kartik, made heads turn at the event. She wore a casual grey gown with a tiny black sling bag.

Other members of the fraternity who attended the premiere included actors Arshad Warsi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Soundarya Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Sunny Kaushal, filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, R. Balki, his wife and filmmaker Gauri Shinde, comedian Zakir Khan and producer Bhushan Kumar.

‘Chandu Champion’ is based on the Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

