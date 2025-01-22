Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Political Thriller Online

The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Telugu film "Game Changer" is set to stream on Prime Video in the second week of February. Media reports indicate a February 14 release date for the political action film, though official confirmation is pending.

"Game Changer," which tells the story of an IAS officer battling political corruption, has been a box office success, grossing 127.15 crore rupees after 12 days in theaters. Prime Video announced its acquisition of the film's digital rights in March 2024.

According to reports, Prime Video acquired the digital rights to the Southern language versions of the film for 105 crore rupees. Reports suggest the Hindi version may stream on Zee5, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Game Changer Trailer (Hindi)

The movie is directed by Shanmugam Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Adityaram, and Sireesh. Along with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the cast includes SJ Surya, Jayaram, Nassar, and Samuthirakani.