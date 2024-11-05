Game Changer: Ram Charan Makes History with Grand Teaser Launch in Lucknow

Ram Charan has got the audience waiting with bated breath for his much-anticipated film ‘Game Changer’ to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025. Now, the audience is in for a treat as the global star has become the first personality of a huge stature to have the ‘Game Changer’ teaser launch event held in the heartland of India aka Lucknow on November 9 for the first time. While several pan Indian film teasers have witnessed a launch in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, ‘Game Changer’ has quite literally changed the game!

While the teaser is much-awaited, they will also get to witness the collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani among others. The songs ‘Raa Macha Macha’, ‘Jaragandi’ have piqued curiosity among the masses, and now, the teaser will boost excitement among them to see what Ram Charan brings to the table with this ace Shankar Shanmugam directorial.

‘Game Changer’ will see Ram Charan essaying the role of an IAS officer who combats corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections. This action-thriller is all set to land on the big screens on January 10, 2025. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. Co-produced by Harshit, the cinematography is handled by S. Thirunavukkarasu, with music composed by S. Thaman, and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra. Line production is looked after by Narasimha Rao N. and SK Jabeer, while Avinash Kolla is the art director. The action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy. Lyrics are penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry, Ananta Sriram, and Kasarla Shyam. The film is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.