Game Changer Tragedy: Ram Charan Pledges Rs 10 Lakh Support After Two Fans Die In Fatal Accident

The pre-release event of Game Changer was held on January 4th in Rajamahendravaram, with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attending as the chief guest. Tragically, two fans—Aarava Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22) from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada district—lost their lives in an accident while returning home from the event. Their bike was hit by a van near Vadisaleru, resulting in the untimely demise of both young men.

Deeply saddened by the incident, Ram Charan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Upon learning about the tragedy, he immediately dispatched his team to extend moral support to the grieving families. In addition, he announced financial aid of Rs. 5 lakhs each to both families as a gesture of solidarity during this difficult time.

Reacting to the incident, producer Dil Raju expressed his condolences and said, “I just got to know that after the event, while returning, two members tragically passed away. That is why Pawan Kalyan asked me if there was an alternative to this event, as he mentioned how deeply saddening it is when something unfortunate happens after such a big event. But, Ram Charan and I insisted and asked for this event. I pray that their souls rest in peace, and we will stand by and support the two families. I am immediately sending Rs 5 lakhs each and assuring you that we will stand by them.”

Pawan Kalyan, too, has announced to provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families .The event, attended by Ram Charan and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, witnessed massive fan participation, reflecting the anticipation for the film. Pawan Kalyan delivered an emotional speech, crediting Chiranjeevi for his success, while the grand event stirred excitement for Game Changer, featuring Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah.