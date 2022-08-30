Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Juhi Parmar makes eco friendly Ganesha at home with vegetables

With Ganesha Chaturthi right around the corner on 31 August and visarjan on 9 September, the preparations for one of the most awaited festivals of the year are in full swing. It is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in several states across India, but it is the celebrations in Maharashtra that grab everyone’s eyeballs. However, for the past few years, many people are going eco-friendly when it comes to bringing Ganesha at home as the common material used for making huge Ganesha idols doesn’t melt in the water which leads to nuisance towards the environment. So, most of the people bring eco-friendly Ganesha idols including celebs. TV actress Juhi Parmar has gone a step ahead and made a Ganesha idol using some common vegetables at home.

In an Instagram video that Juhi has shared, she captioned it as, “They say He is everywhere and we know the feeling of welcoming him home every year just can not be expressed in words. But as we wait for his arrival here’s a little creativity we did in creating our little Gannu.” She is seen sitting with her daughter Samairra Parmar and uses two tomatoes, green chillies, one carrot and a vegetable that looks like Parwal or pea pods.While the tomatoes were used for making the Ganesha figure, they used parwal for making hands and legs. Then, they cut the carrot into pieces to make his crown and ears. Finally, the Ganesha idol is completed with his trunk and two teeth. And afterwards, Samairaa finishes off by making eyes of Lord Ganesha with what looks like a marker. To complete the whole idol, they used toothpicks, which are bio-degradable. Since the Ganesh idols these days are made of POP, immersing them in the water bodies causes a lot of pollution, so Juhi's recent gesture has been winning a lot of hearts.