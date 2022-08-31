Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Popular Ganpati Arti scenes from Bollywood movies

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. Festival season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. Following the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Indian film industry does a good job of depicting the splendour and magnificence of the festivities. As the nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm, let's take a look at some Bollywood movies that featured memorable Ganpati Arti scenes that perfectly sum up the celebration's excitement and zeal.

1. Agneepath (2012)

Hrithik Roshan's character in 'Deva Shree Ganesha' honours Lord Ganesha with his graceful and mesmerising dance techniques.

2. Dard Ka Rishta (1982)

'Ganpati Bappa Morya' from Sunil Dutt's tearjerker 'Dard Ka Rishta' is still one of my all-time favourite Ganpati songs (1982).

3. Sarkar 3 (2017)

Bollywood veteran star Amitabh Bacchan sang Ganpati Arti for Sarkar 3. The essence of this Ganpati Aarti in Amitabh Bachchan's voice is unmatched, adding to the core of the film.

4. Don (2006)

'Mourya Re' is an energetic 'visarjan' song from 'Don,' Shah Rukh Khan shakes his leg while walking through the streets of Mumbai in the song.

5. Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Sindoor Lal Chadayo song from Vaastav is an aarti song for Lord Ganesha and beautifully depicts the mood of the occasion with a spiritual undertone and a Marathi flavour along with it.

( With inputs from ANI )

