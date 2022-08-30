Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan to Vivek Oberoi: Celebs who welcome home Ganpati Bappa
August 30, 2022
Since 2017, Salman and his family members are celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty
The actress every year hosts Ganpati celebrations at her house.
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor welcomes the Ganpati idol to his Mannat home every year and celebrates the festival with his family.
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family celebrate the Ganpati festival every year, with this being their 29th year.
Vivek Oberoi
The Oberoi family welcome home eco friendly Ganpati Bappa every year.
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor and family welcome home Lord Ganesha every year. Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are graced by some of the biggest names within the entertainment world.
