Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan to Vivek Oberoi: Celebs who welcome home Ganpati Bappa

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2022 12:04 PM 2022-08-30T12:04:51+5:30 2022-08-30T12:06:17+5:30

Salman Khan   Since 2017, Salman and his family members are celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita ...

Salman Khan
 

Since 2017, Salman and his family members are celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai. 
 

Shilpa Shetty

The actress every year hosts Ganpati celebrations at her house.

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor welcomes the Ganpati idol to his Mannat home every year and celebrates the festival with his family.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family celebrate the Ganpati festival every year, with this being their 29th year.

Vivek Oberoi

The Oberoi family welcome home eco friendly Ganpati Bappa every year.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and family welcome home Lord Ganesha every year. Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are graced by some of the biggest names within the entertainment world. 

