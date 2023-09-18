Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate first festival with daughter Klin

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Klin Kaara. The RRR star took to his Instagram handle and shared beautiful family pictures, also featuring megastar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan also gave a glimpse of the Ganesh idol and the decorations at their home from the festival.

Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, “Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from our lives and good luck will come to everyone!” He added, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with the little ‘klin Kaara’ this year!!”In one of the pictures, Chiranjeevi was seen lovingly gazing at Klin Kaara. Ram Charan and Upasana were seen performing the rituals and Klin Kaara was in Upasana’s arms.Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. They announced their pregnancy in December. Upasana recently shared why they chose to wait before having a child. In June 2023, they welcomed their baby, Klin Kaara.