Ganesh Chaturthi: Morning aarti performed at Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur marked the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi with traditional morning 'aarti' and prayers on Saturday.

The Tekdi Ganesh Temple, which has a rich history of reportedly 250 years, is renowned for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to Indians at home and abroad.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Murmu conveyed.

She emphasized the festival's role in promoting social harmony and brotherhood, highlighting Lord Ganesh as a symbol of knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity.

The President called upon citizens to pledge to build a peaceful and prosperous India.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also shared his festive message, stating, "I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha, the embodiment of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, holds a special place in the hearts of millions."

He encouraged citizens to embrace unity, brotherhood, and resilience, hoping that Lord Ganesha would bless everyone with peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival beginning on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of 'Bhadrapada', commences today and will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

The festival, also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi', celebrates Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' as well as the deity of wisdom and intelligence.

In Mumbai, the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja has added to the festive excitement.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, devotees are preparing for the celebrations by bringing Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing delicious offerings, and visiting pandals.

