Ganesh Venkatram celebrates b'day by participating in beach clean-up drive

Chennai, March 20 Actor Ganesh Venkatram on Sunday chose to ring in his birthday by participating in a beach clean-up drive taking place at the Kovalam beach.

The clean-up drive called the 'My City, My Coast, My Environment' saw the participation of several volunteers as well.

Talking about the drive, Ganesh said, "It's high time we stopped seeing ourselves as isolated beings, and as both - a part of the problem and the solution. And there is no better day than the day you were born to give back to the environment you live in."

Busy in multiple language industries, Ganesh has two films, 'Un Parvaiyil' and 'Red Sandalwood' in Tamil and two films in Telugu. He is all set to begin work on a web series next week which will be a political thriller for a popular OTT platform.

The actor is very much involved in social initiatives and uses his voice effectively to support causes. Recently he encouraged people to participate in the 'save soil' initiative as it is the need of the hour.

