'Gangubai Kathiawadi' draws packed audience at Los Angeles' Aero Theatre

Los Angeles [US], April 29 : Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is celebrated for his storytelling and compelling narratives, recently mesmerized audiences in with a special showcase of his films.

The Aero Theatre was turned into a haven for Bhansali's cinematic creations, focusing on his movie, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'

American Cinematheque organized the event at the Aero Theatre, attracting movie enthusiasts from various backgrounds to enjoy Bhansali's films. The theatre was packed, especially for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'

After watching Gangubai Kathiawadi, attendees got a sneak peek of Bhansali's web series, Netflix's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' set to release on May 1.

Exclusive scenes not seen before intrigued the audience, giving them a glimpse of another masterpiece in progress.

Apart from this, there was also an intimate discussion with the filmmaker, offering a deeper understanding of his creative process and themes.

While addressing the audiences Bhansali spoke about the inspiration behind his portrayal of strong female characters.

He said, "On strong female characters in my films, yes we come from a land where we worship the Goddess. I have seen some very, very strong women all my life. Women need to be heard, women need to be seen, and their stories need to be told. They are the creators of mankind. We are all born to women-kind."

Just last week, Netflix India hosted a grand premiere for Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' which was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha and Genelia Deshmukh.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor