Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti's drama series 'Gunaah' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Surbhi Jyoti will be seen in a different avatar alongside Gashmeer Mahajani in a new drama series titled 'Gunaah'.

The show is directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the series' teaser, which is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide.

Talking about the project, creator Anirudh Pathak in a statement said, "With Gunaah, we wanted to create a narrative that not only entertains but keeps one at the edge of their seat. Abhimanyu, played brilliantly by Gashmeer, is a very intriguing character. We are confident that the gripping saga will capture the audience's attention and we are thrilled that it'll also be available to watch for free on mobile on the Disney+ Hotstar app, giving it a much wider reach."

Gashmeer Mahajani said, "Abhimanyu is unlike any character I have ever played. It was an incredibly challenging yet rewarding experience for me and I cannot wait for the world to watch the series. I was drawn to him from the moment I read the script for the first time. Shooting for 'Gunaah' has also been very memorable as working with Anil and Anirudh has been a great experience."

'Gunaah' to be out on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3.

