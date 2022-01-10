Gauahar Khan slams a twitter user for commenting on Muslim laws, says 'I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights'

Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan is always known for her outspoken and fiery nature. The actress is an avid user of social media apart from posting stunning pictures, Gauahar also user her social media handle for spreading awareness about social issues, she once said that she wants to make social media a positive space, 'Making this space positive, with all the negativity each time u open Twitter, this tweet is about love n happiness….. big hug to all, sending allllll the positivity to whoever needs it today! God bless the world!' said Gauahar.

Now again recently the actress spoke about castism after one user tweeted about Muslim and Hindu, laws the tweet reads as 'Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus and Muslims. Hindus have to abide by the secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives and ban education for their wives and girls in the name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians.'

Coming across the tweet the actress replied 'Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like you would desire!'

She further said, 'So stay put in the comfort of your American status, and stop inciting hate in my country!

