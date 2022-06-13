Gauri Khan shares her vacation pictures with Shweta Bachchan

Shahrukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared several pictures on social media from her vacation to Rome with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Gauri posted a series of photographs where she can be seen having a good time with Shweta and other friends in Rome. She gave a glimpse of her Rome trip by sharing a few pictures of the monuments. Gauri was seen sporting a cute white short dress while Shweta was seen wearing a blue outfit.

Along with the post, Gauri wrote, "Can't get enough of Rome".

Before that, she shared clicks from her trip to Milan. She captioned the post, "Milan ... a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile."

( With inputs from ANI )

