Gauri Khan visits SRK at Ahmedabad's KD Hospital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 : Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan visited him at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after the actor suffered dehydration and heat stroke on Wednesday.

In a video shared byon X, Gauri can be seen looking worried as she arrived at the hospital, accompanied by a security guard.

According to the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a heat stroke.

The actor's friend and actress Juhi Chawla also visited the actor at the hospital.

SRK was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The King Khan was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium last evening, cheering for KKR.

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 'Jawan' star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.'

