Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasghy announce pregnancy, says "Our family is growing"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are expecting their first child.

After 5 years of marital bliss, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood.

On Thursday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqsJCEfI4cb/

They shared a video revealing the news in a filmy style. In the first scene called 'Jab we met' the duo shows their first meeting. They named their wedding time as 'Band Baja baraat' and now starting a new journey as parents with text "Our family is growing bigger, grand premier in 2023".

Sharing the video, Pankhuri wrote, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes."

As soon as the good news was shared on social media, the couple's friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor ta Hassanand wrote, "Awwww congratulations."

Mom-to-be and actor Gauahar Khan dropped a comment, "Many many congratulations n blessings! God bless the family at every new step!"

Sargun Mehta wrote, "Congratulations."

Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in February 2018. The two met on the sets of the mythological show 'Suryaputra Karn'. After 5 years of marital bliss they are all set to embrace parenthood.

