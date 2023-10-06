Gayatri Joshi's billionaire husband to be probed for fatal Italy car

Actress Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi, is under investigation following a road accident in Italy that claimed the lives of two Swiss nationals. The case is currently being probed by local authorities. As per a report by Daily Mail, prosecutors in Sardinia's Cagliari have opened an investigation into 'double road homicide', meaning her husband could face up to seven years in jail if charged and found guilty.

According to a report by Italian publication L'Unione Sarda, Vikas was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan, and is in the list of suspects in connection with the 'double road homicide'. The roof of the Lamborghini was reportedly ripped off, but both Vikas and Gayatri were unharmed.A new picture has also surfaced online, which shows Gayatri sitting on the side of a road, after the car crash, and visibly shaken. Another photo shows the crashed car on the side of the highway. Its front looks completely mangled. Vikas controls and runs Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty, known for its high-end suburban condos. He also owns a Westin hotel in suburban Mumbai, among other plush properties. Vikas, who is not related to the family behind the Oberoi hotel chain, is also building a mall, hotel and office tower in midtown Mumbai, as per the report. His current net worth, as per Forbes, is $3.7 billion.