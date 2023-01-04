Geared up for 2023, Bhumi Pednekar will exhibit her versatility as an actor

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actress Bhumi Pednekar has six releases in 2023 including 'Bheed', 'The Ladykiller', 'Afwaa', 'Bhakshak', 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', and says that this year will be hers as an artist.

Bhumi said: "With six films releasing this year, I'm putting it out in the universe that 2023 will be my year in cinema as an actor! Given the diversity of these films and the powerful women that I will essay in the film, I don't think I could push myself any further to showcase the variety of roles that I can play as an artist."

"People will get to see six different Bhumi's on screen in one year which is what is most exciting for me. I live to play out different lives on screen. It excites me, challenges me and stimulates me as an artist. I'm fortunate that I'm an actor living out my dream every single day. I couldn't have manifested anything better to happen to me," she added.

Bhumi said that her wish for 2023 is very simple.

"I want to entertain everyone with these six films and move a few notches higher to realising my personal goal, which is to be regarded as one of the best actors that India has ever seen. I know it's a lot of hard work and I'm prepared to put in everything for this because I'm in it to be amongst the best. This has driven me so far and I hope this fuels what future has in store for me."

