Geetanjali Mishra: I aim to give my old clothes a fresh, creative update

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Geetanjali Mishra shared her views on upcycling outfits and accessories, and said she prefers shopping only when necessary, adding she aims to give her old clothes a fresh, and creative update.

Emphasising on the transformative power of upcycling and the inherent beauty of reimagining everyday items, Geetanjali, who plays Rajesh Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared: "Actors have traditionally faced the pressure of avoiding outfit or accessory repeats, but things are different now. I prefer shopping only when necessary and have transformed several dresses from my existing wardrobe."

"I aim to give my old clothes a fresh, creative update. For example, when my kurtas show signs of wear, I shorten them and create crop tops that I can pair with any of my jeans or denim. Versatile clothing pieces like shrugs, jackets, and scarves offer numerous styling possibilities. I enjoy revamping old scarves into stylish ponchos, particularly for winter wear," said the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress.

Geetanjali said she tends to collect jewellery from various cities.

"When these pieces become worn or tarnished, I remove the ghungroos and pearls and repurpose them as decorative accents for my garden accessories and display items. This practice effectively reduces waste and rejuvenates items that might otherwise be discarded.

"However, over time, I've realised that being fashionable and practising sustainability can coexist, as shown by many actors. It's possible to embrace sustainable fashion even in an industry that demands new attire regularly," she added.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.

