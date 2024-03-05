Geetanjali Mishra, Yogesh Tripathi share their spiritual journey to Mahakaleshwar

Ujjain, March 5 The star cast of sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'-- Yogesh Tripathi, and Geetanjali Mishra, who have visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, shared about their divine experience of visiting the temple.

Yogesh, who essays Daroga Happu Singh in the show, shared: "Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva in this sacred temple brought a deep sense of peace and fulfilment. During Mahashivratri, the city exudes a different vibe and energy. I was fortunate to relive this experience and receive blessings at one of India's most revered temples this year."

"Standing before the Jyotirlinga, I felt a deep sense of reverence and spiritual fulfilment. The experience blended tradition, culture, and a personal connection with Lord Shiva, making it a cherished memory," said Yogesh.

As the show has completed five years, Yogesh said: "I prayed and thanked Lord Shiva for the successful completion of five years of my show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and hoped for many more to celebrate. The visit to Indore and Ujjain will always remain special to me."

"Being a big foodie, our visit to Indore’s bustling markets and eateries was quite enjoyable. I loved eating street food and interacting with our fans on the streets," he added.

Geetanjali, who plays Rajesh commented: "There could not have been a better way to celebrate Mahashivratri and five successful years of our show than this. As I entered the Mahakal temple, I was enveloped in an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion, with the soul-stirring sounds of traditional hymns and chants creating a divine ambience."

"As I approached the sanctum sanctorum, the sight of the sacred Jyotirlinga, representing the eternal cosmic light of Lord Shiva, left me awestruck. The rhythmic recitation of prayers and the fragrant scent of incense permeated the air, heightening the sense of connection with the divine," she said.

She said that participating in the ceremonial rituals and witnessing the grandeur of Mahashivratri celebrations at Mahakal was a spiritually enriching experience. It left an indelible mark on her heart and soul.

"While in Indore, I savoured my favourite street foods, purchased gifts for my niece and nephew, and explored the bustling Sarafa Bazar," added Geetanjali.

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor