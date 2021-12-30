Geetika Mehandru on delay in release of 'Jersey'

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Geetika Mehandru shares how she felt on knowing about the delay of sports drama 'Jersey' featuring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

This film has been postponed amid an increasing number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the country.

Geetika, who will be seen in the prominent role in the movie, says, "The movie came out so well that the makers don't want to risk the budgets. Since the curfew and night lockdown is happening. We already waited 2 years. I was so excited but whatever happens, happens for good, God's plan."

"I'm eagerly waiting for the new release date. Though it has been such a long wait. The posters were all over the world. Things were all set. Now hope for the best," she adds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor