'Gehraiyaan' fame singer, composer talk about the making of film's soulful music

While Shakun Batra's latest release 'Gehraiyaan' opened to mixed reviews, its music has definitely impressed everyone.

Be it Gehraiyaan or Doobey, the songs -- with vocals by Lothika and composition by Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera, have beautifully showcased the essence of love.

In a conversation with ANI, Lothika and Kabeer opened up about the making of such soulful tracks.

"It took a lot of patience and a lot of diving into our own feelings to get the depth of Gehraiyaan out in a way that works for the movie and helps bring it together in a way that does justice to the movie as well," Lothika said.

Kabeer, aka OAFF, added, " It was a chance happening that we were doing the background score and Shakun asked us to try making a song. We tried some experiments and it resonated with him. Then it was just a matter of making sure that we do something that is honest to us and to the film as well. Lothika gave all the vocals and that is how 'Doobey' was born. For, 'Gehraiyaan', it was a song that Lothika and I wrote around three years back in English called Frontline. Shakun heard it at some point and realised that this kind of vibe would work for the movie. So, we changed it, tailor-made it for the film and that is how 'Gehraiyaan' came about."

With the presence of actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the songs' beauty has been enhanced for sure.

On being asked if the cast of film give their inputs during the making of the songs, Lothika responed, "I haven't really had the chance to interact with the cast as much. However, the highlight of my day was when 'Doobey' was launched and Ananya Pandey shared the song saying that it is her favourite song from the movie. Shakun said in the studio that the cast had a really loving reaction to the soundtrack. They really liked it and were very happy that this song will be the breath of the film.''

Kabeer shared that the actors were extremely happy with the way songs turned out.

"I don't think so. It was mostly a conversation between Shakun, the director, Ankur Tiwary who was the music supervisor, Savera, me and Lothika who worked for 'Gehraiyaan' title track and Doobey which is out now! I don't know if the cast heard the song till it was already in a good space and approved by the director and everyone else. However, once the song was out to their ears, I did get a chance to talk to the cast and they all really enjoyed the songs. They were happy with the way it turned out, so I am glad that cast of the movie loved it so much and the music is resonating with the people who acted in the film," he said.

'Gehraiyaan' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

( With inputs from ANI )

