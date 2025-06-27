"Gen Z Must be Respected," says Jackky Bhagnani

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani addressed a gathering of legacy business houses to discuss the evolving landscape of cinema. During the event, Bhagnani was asked about the recent decline in box office performance for several films. His response emphasized the significance of understanding and respecting the younger generation.

"Gen Z must be respected," Bhagnani stated. "They are not just the audience of tomorrow; they are the cultural architects of today. If we want films to resonate, we must honor their perspectives and preferences."

Bhagnani further elaborated on the importance of legacy within the film industry, asserting that while honoring tradition is vital, it is equally crucial to adapt and innovate. "We must carry forward our legacy in a contemporary fashion. The essence of our storytelling remains the same, but the narrative must evolve to reflect the values and experiences of today's youth," he added.

As the industry navigates these challenges, Bhagnani's insights serve as a reminder to legacy business houses to bridge the gap between tradition and modern storytelling, ensuring that cinema continues to thrive in an ever-changing world.