Genelia calls Riteish Deshmukh "best husband, best son..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are one of the most loved couples in B-Town. They never miss a chance to leave their fans in awe with their bond.

As it's Riteish's birthday on Tuesday, Genelia dropped a cute post on Instagram, dishing out couple goals.

Calling Riteish "best husband, best son...", Genelia wrote, "If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He's Taken And all mine Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd Ps. I'm yours - No Refunds."

She also shared adorable pictures with her hubby. Have a look at them

Like most other Bollywood couples, Riteish and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the sets of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' only.

After dating for a few years, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They got married as per the traditional Marathi ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be next seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5'.The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is to release on June 6, 2025.

